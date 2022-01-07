The presentation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is apparently just around the corner, and EA is likely to reveal the sequel in a significant way. Following the popularity of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans have been eager to hear of a sequel, although EA has been very secretive regarding any official confirmation. Although the publisher has made it clear that the Cal Kestis story is far from over, it is unclear what form that story could take in a possible Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

As anticipation grows around the imminent sequel, many speculations arise about the direction it will take Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will lead the protagonist of the series. Some claim and hope that the game will find a way to include Galen Marek (aka Starkiller), a fan-favorite character from LucasArts’ Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Following Disney’s acquisition of LucasFilm, most of the stories from the Star Wars universe were removed from canon, including Sam Witwer’s performance as Darth Vader’s Sith apprentice. However, this does not mean that Starkiller cannot return in a different form for future Star Wars projects, much like Thrawn’s return to canon in Star Wars Rebels. Other possible storylines for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 include the introduction of Darth Revan or the inclusion of characters from the growing roster of Disney + shows, including the upcoming Obi-Wan show.

According to industry journalist Jeff Grubb on his latest episode of Grubbsnax, it won’t be long until EA makes a major reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. On the show, Grubb said fans should “expect to hear about the game in a meaningful way before E3.” Nibel noted that, if this is true, the reveal could take place around May. This is a logical conclusion, as Star Wars Day takes place on May 4, and has traditionally been a key day for news and reveals related to the iconic franchise.

Although EA has not confirmed the report, it is possible that Grubb’s suggestion is correct. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on November 15, 2019, a few months after its first official gameplay reveal at the EA Play event during E3 2019. This could mean that a similar pattern is imminent for the sequel, with a gameplay reveal in mid-September. year for Jedi: Fallen Order 2, although the game is unlikely to receive a 2022 release date. EA disappointed fans at last year’s EA Play Live when it did not reveal Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, despite the large number of rumors that it was going to be officially announced. To curb the hype, EA Star Wars tweeted ahead of EA Play Live, confirming that it will not reveal Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

Signs point to at least one big Star Wars reveal at EA Play Live 2022, which could be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Considering the success of the first game, it is unlikely that EA and Respawn Entertainment will abandon the series entirely. There are also rumors suggesting that Star Wars Eclipse might not come out until 2026, leaving Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 as one of the only hopes of digitally exploring a galaxy far, far away in the near future.