Star Wars: Hunters - the new game in the series reveals characters, locations and gameplay

Star Wars: Hunters, the next video game based on Star Wars, presented a new trailer to make it clear what we can expect at its launch for Android, ios and Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars: Hunters – The next Star Wars game in the palm of your hand

Star Wars: Hunters is a competitive arena game set long after the fall of the Galactic Empire, so take advantage to introduce both locations and characters from that era in the games. The new trailer gives us a look at everything we can expect from the game, both in gameplay and in graphics and sound.

The first thing to highlight are the characters, which seem to be varied and focused on skills that will give you that air of hero game. For example, we find Slingshot, an Ughnaught who pilots a droideka, a Wookiee warrior, and a lightsaber droid named J-3DI who believes he can control the force like a Jedi. Added to these peculiar faces are Sentinel, a stormtrooper with a heavy machine gun and shield, Rieve, a Sith-like character, and bounty hunters with support and healing abilities, one of them with a certain resemblance to Han Solo.

The fighting of Star Wars: Hunters They will be held in the “Great Arena” with teams of four users each. Like any game with arena battles or MOBA, the idea of SW: Hunters is that players select characters focused on damage, support or defense to harmonize in the games and achieve significant rewards, ranging from cosmetic items, animations to appearances for weapons.

Star Wars: Hunters will arrive on a date to be confirmed in 2022 for Android, ios and Nintendo Switch. It is just one of the many confirmed games of Star Wars, after the project of Ubisoft, the rumored project of Quantic Dream, the long-awaited sequel to Jedi Fallen Order and the remake from SW KOTOR.

