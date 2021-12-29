Perhaps what was one of the most surprising announcements of The Game Awards 2021 is the one that is furthest from seeing the light. Star wars eclipse was announced as a game at an early stage of development and now everything points to its launch date is set for 5 or 6 years from now as revealed by insider Tom Henderson.

The news has been given in a video in which information is collected from various streams and former developers of the Quantic Dream studio, who would be struggling to overcome certain title engine issues. As usual, these kinds of story-focused single-player projects don’t have many complicated gameplay mechanics, as “players often walk, choose dialogue and press a few buttons in high-tension scenes“. In this way, it seems that Quantic Dream’s internal engine is not capable of handling a massively multiplayer open world game with many more complicated game systems and mechanics.

Star Wars Eclipse: the first project was rejected by Sony and its development has problems

Tom Henderson has gone on to explain that the purpose of accepting the acquisition by Tencent was to give Quantic Dream more resources to expand the studio’s hardware capabilities and likely build a new engine. For his part, a current developer of the study has suggested that the full acquisition of the developer could happen in the near future if the memories needed to complete the Star Wars game and some other unannounced project cannot be gathered.

With all of this information gathered, Henderson predicts that the game is probably not available until late 2026 or early 2027, which seems a real madness considering that it was announced just a few weeks ago, although in the video game industry everything can wait now … Do you think this will end up happening?

