Perhaps one of the most novel surprises of The Game Awards 2021 was the announcement of Star wars eclipse, Quantic Dream’s new project after Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Dos Almas. The new narrative action adventure game starring multiple main characters set in the High Republic era of the iconic Star Wars galaxy already anticipated being in an early phase of development but now we have obtained new data indicating that it would be three or even four years from its launch.

Insider Tom Henderson has been commissioned to offer this time new details Star Wars Eclipse, which is being written from Quantic Dreams Paris with David Cage very involved in the project. However, the development of the game is already in difficulties due to the lack of personnel of the developer. Henderson explains that the studio is currently “scrambling” to hire more staff for the project, but it appears that new positions are not being filled, so at the current rate of development, the promising Star Wars video game would not arrive until 2025.

The controversy that has always surrounded Quantic Dream

As the medium remembers Glitched, Quantic Dream was considered a study “not fit” for work after years of controversy. In 2018 it began to sound that it was a toxic workplace in the face of management that used inappropriate words and overwhelmed staff with insane workloads, having been able to use photos of staff members to show racism, sexism and homophobia.

It was Le Monde who reported all this and ended up being sued by Quantic Dream in a case that the developer eventually won, but Mediapart, who investigated and reported on what it was like to work at the company, yes he won his trial, so this whole plot has always been up in the air. That said, we hope that the controversy has come to serve so that the developers have achieved a better quality of work and may receive new company to help them make Star Wars Eclipse a great game that we look forward to as soon as possible.