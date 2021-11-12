One of the most successful franchises of the last fifty years needs no introduction. The entire universe that Star Wars has gradually built, whether with movies, series, comics or video games, has allowed many audiences find their ideal content niche. In this case, yes, we come to talk about video games, a platform used so much for remove titles from the main story to create spin-offs of the most interesting for fans. Although we were able to enjoy an interesting title with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which puts us in that inexhaustible period between Episodes III and IV, we now know a lot of leaked details about the title that Quantic Dream prepares, Star Wars Eclipse.

The Quantic Dream studio is known among video games for having made some of the most remarkable and interactive visual novels of recent years like Detroit: Become Human or Heavy Rain. Of course, although this area is the most powerful in the study, it is not known what Star Wars Eclipse will be like. Yes, the known insider Jeff Grubb has highlighted certain plot elements that will be part of this title, such as that It will be located in the years of the High Republic, just like one of the current comic lines. During these years, also Golden Age of the Jedi, the territory was expanding and the Outer Rim territories were being explored.

There is no doubt that the centuries before the conflicts between the Confederacy and the Republic are also a very interesting vein to create new stories and deepen even more everything related to the Star Wars universe. Of course, sadly, the only thing we know about Star Wars Eclipse are these leaks shared by Grubb in the Giant Bomb program. We will have to wait to discover more details about this interesting title that is coming.