Star Wars Eclipse would be delayed 3 or 4 years due to lack of staff, according to rumors

According to leaks, Star Wars Eclipse could be delayed 3 or 4 years due to the lack of positions in Quantic Dream. All the details are in the note.

The ceremony of the Game Awards he left us fantastic presentations of new videogames. Among the most striking is the new game of Quantic Dream: Star Wars Eclipse, a new installment of the saga that left more questions than certainties.

However, it seems that the good is waiting, since Recent rumors indicate that the game would only be finished in 3-4 years. According to the reporter’s statements Tom Henderson on his Twitter, Star Wars Ecplise would be delayed a few years due to the Quantic Dream problems. For this reason, the company that is in Paris (city where the game takes place), they do not “find” prsonal.

According to the post, Quantic Dream is missing 60 workers in Paris and 9 in Montreal. Star Wars eclipse was announced just 1 week ago.

In any case, these 3 or 4 years could be understood if we take into account that in the presentation trailer they warned that they are in a “very early” stage of development. It should be considered that this will be an open world action game, something that has nothing to do with the classic Quantic Dream games like Heavy Rain or Detroid: Become Human.

Star Wars Eclipse will take place in the age of High republic, 200 years after the Skywalker saga. It will be an open world action and adventure game where we can play with different characters from the franchise. This video game is developed by Quantic Dream with the collaboration of LucasFilms Games.

