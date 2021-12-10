The evening of the Game Awards He left us really surprising moments, not only because of the winners of the shortlist, but also because of the new announcements. One of the games that made the most noise at night was Star wars eclipse, developed by Quantic Dream with the collaboration of LucasFilms Games.

While there were already certain rumors that Star Wars Eclipse would be the next game in the franchise, it had not been confirmed until now. This game is a very ambitious project and will be developed by the Quantic Dream studio, creators of Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain.

Star Wars Eclipse is set in the era of the High Republic, that is, 200 years of the Skywalker saga. Here we will have the possibility to play with various characters in this action and adventure video game. In the game trailer we can see some classic features of the Star Wars saga. Such is the case of Jedi, droids, aliens, ice planets and many more.

On the other hand, in addition to all the creatures in the saga and the endless action and adventure, we will also have a story. From the game’s website, we are warned that it will be a deeply branching narrative adventure. In addition, they explain, the decision of the players will be the heart of the gaming experience, and each choice will bring a dramatic impact on the course of history.

Star Wars Eclipse looks like a game with great potential, packed with references to the Star Wars saga. However, if you want to enjoy this game you will have to wait, since is in “a very early stage of development” as announced at the awards ceremony. For this reason, neither the date nor the platform to which Eclipse will arrive is known.

Share it with whoever you want