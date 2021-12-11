Shocking trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse, the latest in the most beloved science fiction and adventure saga of all time.

Since a time ago, Star wars is focusing on the era of the high republic, when the jedi order he was in his prime and the sith they had long since been defeated. For this reason, they have developed this spectacular video game that is sure to delight fans of the franchise.

Quantic Dream Y Lucasfilm Games have released the first trailer of Star Wars: Eclipse, an action-adventure game that allows players to take charge of a diverse set of playable characters, whose fate is in their hands. Considering that we only know about the time of the High Republic thanks to the comics, the possibilities of everything they can offer are practically endless.

Here we leave you the trailer of Star Wars: Eclipse.

What do you think? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the video game be about?

The company Quantic Dream is very famous for shocking video games like Heavy rain, Beyond: Two Souls Y Detroit: Become Human, so the possibility that they take care of a story set in Star wars, it is something fascinating. Since they create practically interactive movies with a quality of graphics that are improving year after year. In addition, the player is the owner of the destiny of the characters, since the choices that are made usually affect the general plot. Which means that adventure can be enjoyed in different ways multiple times.

Star Wars: Eclipse Synopsis.

“Set during the era of the High Republic, this video game presents an intricately branched action-adventure story that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the fate of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games ».

Admittedly, the synopsis doesn’t reveal anything interesting, but the trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse It is outrageous.