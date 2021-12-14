During last week’s The Game Awards 2021 it was revealed Star wars eclipse, the next game of Quantic Dream for next generation consoles. Since the trailer did not show gameplay, we assumed that there was still time for its launch, but it seems that at least 3 or 4 years to go, according to a well-known leaker.

A day after the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse, the well-known leaker Tom henderson shared some details of the production of the game, which is being developed by Quantic Dream in Paris. According to Henderson, we have to wait a minimum of 3 or 4 years for the release of Star Wars Eclipse, so we could see it until 2025.

Tom Henderson emphasizes that this is a minimal wait time, so could spend even more time for the launch of Star Wars Eclipse on consoles. One of the reasons for this is that Quantic Dream Paris is having trouble recruiting staff, possibly due to reports of a toxic work environment published in the French press a couple of years ago.

Although Quantic Dream filed a lawsuit against the newspapers that published these reports, they only served to verify that the information in the articles is correct. You see, Quantic Dream lost its lawsuit against Mediapart, as they could demonstrate having followed good practices as reporters. On the other hand, Quantic Dream won its lawsuit against Le Monde, as the newspaper did not disclose its anonymous sources within the company, following its journalistic ethics. In this way, although Quantic Dream won a lawsuit, it generally showed that the statements were founded.

The articles published by Le Monde and Mediapart pointed out a toxic work environment within Quantic Dream, including sexual harassment, labor exploitation (or crunch), and racist comments made by even the founder, David Cage. In addition, photographs of employees in strange or uncomfortable situations circulated within the company. All of this could be the main reason Quantic Dream is having trouble recruiting talent.

According to the Quantic Dream website, currently there are more than 60 job openings at Quantic Dream Paris, plus 9 at Quantic Dream Montreal. Some of these vacancies are for positions specific to the development of the new game, such as the Star Wars Eclipse Chief Narrative Designer and his subordinate: the rest correspond to different tasks of programming, quality control and organizational tasks.

For several months the rumor circulated that Quantic Dream was developing a Star Wars game, and today it is official with Star wars eclipse. Quantic Dream has over 20 years of history, delivering niche games like Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.