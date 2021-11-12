In the new trilogy of Star wars We were able to see the epic return of Emperor Palpatine, a character we have left for dead since Darth Vader threw him into the void in front of Luke Skywalker.

In the nine film of the main saga of Star wars, without a doubt the character of Sheev Palpatine it has been very important. Since he was climbing politically until he was put in command of the galactic senate. After proclaiming himself Emperor, he defeated the Jedi and he also built an immense space station to spread terror throughout the Galaxy. But luckily, Luke skywlaker and his father Darth vader they defeated him.

Since then we thought we would never see it again, even when the two new installments of Star wars, the villains seemed Supreme Leader Snoke and Kylo ren, but to everyone’s surprise the movie The rise of Skywalker (2019), revealed that the Emperor was behind everything, pulling the strings in the shadows.

Now in the book Star Wars Secrets Of The Sith, which is written from the perspective of The Emperor, you can read the following.

“A self-proclaimed Jedi Master, the great Luke Skywalker wasted his life trying to rebuild the fallen Jedi Order. That pathetic dream was shattered when Skywalker’s award-winning student, his nephew, Ben Solo, turned against the Order’s teachings and killed his fellow students. Skywalker wallowed in self-pity, fleeing seclusion and abandoning the ways of the Force. His exile allowed me to put in place the plans for my return.

The new Jedi Order was a failure.

Luke Skywalker tried to build a new Jedi Order to keep the peace in the galaxy. But it was his own nephew Ben solo who had a conflict with him. Since then everything ended badly for those involved and Luke Skywalker he preferred to simply disappear. The funny thing is that other books by Star wars they have commented that the Emperor’s plan continued its march on the outer edge no matter what was happening on the Republic planets. But the Emperor might not have attacked with the First Order if the Jedi Order from Luke Skywalker would have been successful.

All movies of Star wars can currently be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.