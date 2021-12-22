Star Wars board game type Escape Room for only 22 euros at Amazon

People feel nostalgic for those objects, games or other things that remind us of our childhood. That is why many companies make the decision to put on sale an item of this type that has been in fashion for a long time. This is what happens with the board game Star Wars escapes from the Death Star that you can now find on Amazon for only 22 euros.

If you want to collect an item that reminds you of your childhood, this board game is perfect. The gameplay is very simple and short, which is why many people acquire it more as a retro collector’s item from the Star Wars saga. So if you are a fan of this excellent film saga, this may be a perfect item to add to your collection.

The game consists of helping Luke, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca to escape from the Death Star where they are trapped. Also, the board game Includes a collectible figure of Grand Moff Tarkin.

Last updated on 2021-12-21. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To play it is only necessary to take the elements out of the box like any other board game. The game includes the board, 8 cardboard pieces, 4 cards that include the plans of the death star, 4 that correspond to the tractor beam. In addition it also includes a roulette wheel, 52 force cards, instructions and a collectible figure. The game consists of leaving the star of death following the marked paths. With roulette you will know how many squares to advance, but you must choose the best way to escape and be the winner.

This game had already been released in approximately 1977 along with the first Star Wars movie (in order of appearance). However, in 2019 the Hasbro company decided to market this remastered version. The game does not really last long, it is about 60 minutes of play, which tells us that it is really a retro game. The manufacturer recommends that children over 8 years of age play it. Contains small parts that can be swallowed and cause suffocation, take precautions.

If you like board games, or vintage items, this Star Wars board game is a good addition for you. If, on the other hand, you like to collect items from this movie classic, Get your Star Wars Escape the Death Star dough set for just 22 euros at Amazon.

