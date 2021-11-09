Despite being launched in 2015, Star wars battlefront remains one of the most visually stunning titles. Built on the Frostbite graphics engine, Star Wars Battlefront harnessed every millimeter of power that previous generation consoles offered –PS4 and Xbox One-, and the same on PC. Now however a modder has made the title look even better, and it is that it has taken it up to 8K resolution and, in addition, it has added raytracing to the equation. The result has been a magnificent cinematic look.

Giulio Guglielmi, known on the Internet as Massihancer, has been working on a mod that redesigns the visuals of Star Wars Battlefront. Guglielmi sent Anthony Garreffa of TweakTown an email with a link to a video running the mod designed by himself. In the video we can see the title running in 8K resolution, and also has raytracing functions enabled to have a much more realistic and new generation lighting. According to Guglielmi, to get such an amazing result he had to use a lot of shaders, some of them they were created from scratch, while others are modifications of the originals.

This modified version of Star wars battlefront that we see in the video runs on a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. Also, the cinematic feel is accentuated thanks to a mod used by Massihancer, which allows you to obtain this distinctive look, as well as modify the color scale of the same. The truth is that we have nothing but applause for this incredible result.

Star wars battlefront was launched in 2015 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Despite his six years of age, still an awesome title to look at, and thanks to this mod that feeling is a thousand times more powerful. Star Wars Battlefront III could be a reality, and imagine how good it will look on the new generation of consoles.