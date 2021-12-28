Star Wars: Ahsoka – everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney + live action series

The series fans were asking for, Star Wars: Ahsoka, will premiere on Disney + in mid-2023 starring Rosario Dawson. We tell you everything we know so far, in this note.

It seems like yesterday when Disney threw the house out the window in the Disney Investor Day 2021, where he presented not only the new projects of Marvel, Pixar and his animation studios, but also brought great news to fans of Star Wars including a “hardcore” fan favorite, Ahsoka. Since debut in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano It is one of those chosen by the fans of this transmedia universe, and it exploded since its participation in the live-action series The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson, a renowned actress both on the big screen and in TV series and animated films, will take the reins again to be Ahsoka on his own live-action.

Its protagonist

We can see Dawson in dozens of films and TV episodes, including his participation as Wonder woman in animated DC, in Grindhouse by Tarantino and R. Rodriguez, in Sin City 2 and in Men in Black 2, or as Claire in the Marvel Live-Action series with Netflix, various video games (Dishonored 2, Lego, Ratchet and Clank, NBA 2K), or in the famous video of the Chemical Brothers “Out of control”.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian

Even without many details about the plot the series is about, we have some indications and speculations about what it will be about, especially in what timeline it will occur and who will be hired to bring the characters to life. The series was confirmed to be one of three Spin-off from The Mandalorian, giving us some time in this line of where the series could happen and that it could be a long-awaited sequel to the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP – Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

But who is Ahsoka Tano?

The protagonist was created by Ashley eckstein, voice of the character in the series The Clone Wars and Rebels, along with the acclaimed Dave Filoni. She is a Jedi Togruta Padawan born in Shili 17 years before the creation of the empire, assigned by the great master. Yoda to Anakin skywalker, who was his last instructor during his Jedi training, and with whom he shared great adventures and confrontations that we can see in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series.

After the events of Episode 3 where Anakin changes command and is known by his most iconic name, Darth vader, Tano goes into hiding and anonymity to help anyone who is against the Empire, leaving us epic scenes in their confrontation against Darth vader in the temple Sith, to later be saved by Ezra Bridger. All this we can find in Star Wars: Rebels, the last animated appearance of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Rebels

Is it coming out already? Or is it much longer to see it?

Unfortunately for many of us, we will have to wait a little longer to see this series, specifically until 2023. But Disney plus He will not leave us empty-handed until then, in the meantime we will have several series that will explore the vast world of Star wars, leaving us more doubts than certainties surely, to be able to continue feeding the rumors and fanaticism to fit everything.

The first one that premieres of these series in the middle will be The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives this December 28. Then it will be the turn of Obi-Wan Kenobi with the return of Ewan Mcgregor in his role as Jedi Master and Christensen What Darth Vader.

