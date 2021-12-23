The year is coming to an end and streaming platforms are presenting some of the things that will arrive in 2022. We tell you that Star + is coming here!

East 2021 came to latin america Star + with some pretty interesting content. Now that it’s getting closer 2022, the platform announced some of the premieres that will arrive in the first month of the year and they promise to be quite interesting.

One of the most anticipated releases is that of the last season of This is us. The sixth season of the acclaimed series premieres on January 4 in the United States Y Star + gives us the opportunity to keep up to date with the series, which arrives on the platform on January 6th. Every week, we will be able to see a new episode of the end of the history of the Pearson, that promises to cause a tear or two like their previous seasons did.

Another premiere is that of the second season of Breeders, which arrives at the platform on January 5. In this honest and uncompromising comedy, we see how Paul Y Ally They juggle their full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, relationship problems, and the unenviable inconveniences of raising young children. When the father of Ally He must stay in the couple’s house, it is as if they had to take care of a third child. The first season of the series is now available on the platform and you may get a laugh or two.

And if you are a fan of the medical series, the January 19 the third season of New Amsterdam. The team of doctors from Max goodwin They return in a moment of full presentness. This season we will see how the team must rebuild the disastrous health care system due to a global pandemic. Along with the third season, the first and second come for you to do a marathon during the holidays.

Regarding the original content of latin america, arrives on the platform on 26 of January the Serie Insanity. This thriller follows the story of Paula, a scientific police officer who is admitted to a mysterious psychiatric clinic after a family tragedy. There, his mind wanders down shadowy and dubious paths, reaching the brink of insanity, as he investigates the true reason for his hospitalization and unravels a terrifying conspiracy.

Some exclusive series of the platform that arrive in January are The Con, which follows the disturbing stories of people fooled by claims and promises that turned out too good to be true, from identity fraud and deceptive romance to the high-profile college admissions scandal and the Fyre Festival. The full first season arrives on January 5.

Another series that arrives is The Premise, the new anthology series by BJ Novak, where we will see stories of individuals facing moral issues in unprecedented times. Each episode is hosted by Novak along with a roster of stars and talents of the new generation. In this series, issues such as gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame and social networks are questioned. The first season arrives complete on the platform on 12th of January.

As for animated series, the 26 of January the Serie Marvel’s Hit Monkey. A Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, sets out on a quest for revenge through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer killer.” Some of the most acclaimed series by fans, such as The Office, which arrives with its 9 seasons the 26 of January, Y It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which arrives with its 14 seasons on January 12.

And for football fans, there are new episodes of the series Man in The Arena: Tom Brady. Each episode focuses on a single appearance of Brady at Super Bowl. The first episodes of the series are already available on the platform an episode will arrive in January every Tuesday.

Finally, in the field of cinema, comes the exclusive premiere of The Last Duel the January 19. The movie of Ridley scott shows us a France of Century XVI where a brave woman is willing to risk her life to get the truth. Based on true events, The Last Duel focuses on the accusation of Marguerite de Carrouges having been abused by Jacques de Carrouges. Starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, the movie seems to be one of the next nominees for the Oscar in 2022.

The platform will have many more premieres during 2022, which will be reported throughout the year. And surely in Geek Culture Let’s keep you up to date with each of the Star + premieres.

