Great news for television lovers from Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Star + is offering a free pass to its contents between Friday, December 10 at 12AM and Sunday, December 12 at 11:59 PM (local time), through new subscriptions that are accessed directly through www.StarPlus.com/promo. In this way, it will be possible for them to enjoy live ESPN sporting events, movies, classics, sagas, exclusive series, animated comedies and original productions.

Starting Monday, December 13, after the promotion period ends, subscribers will pay a monthly Star + subscription in case they do not opt ​​for early cancellation before. The promotion cannot be combined with Combo +, which combines Disney + and Star + subscriptions.

Just this weekend, Star + subscribers will be able to enjoy the PSG match against Monaco of French Ligue 1, while Formula 1 will experience one of the most exciting races of the season: the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On the other hand, the platform also has American football with Sunday Night Football and the games of the Packers vs. Bears and Buccaneers vs. Billswhile UFC 269 will feature the electrifying meeting between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Regarding the generic content of Star +, the weekly premiere of an episode of Chukcy, which joins Love Victor, Duncanville or Solar Opposites. When it comes to movies, Free guy is now available with the thriller The Night House. Also available will be original productions made entirely in Latin America such as No fue mi culpa: México, Terapia Alternativa or Special Star +. Are you going to miss this opportunity?