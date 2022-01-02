Jan 02, 2022 at 18:00 CET



2022 starts well for him Atlético de Madrid who beat Rayo Vallecano (2-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. A doublet of strap served for the colchoneros to break the losing streak of 4 defeats and regain the Champions League place, rooms with 32 points, still far from Real Madrid, leader with 46 despite losing on this day.

The whites they fell by the minimum in Getafe (1-0) and, although they are eight points ahead of Seville, second with 38, they have played two more games. A tremendous failure of Militao took advantage of it An I to score the only goal of the match in the 9th minute. Ancelotti dominated possession but with few chances and no success, repeating the script of his draws at home without goals against Villarreal, Osasuna and Cádiz. Again the lack of aim cost him points Madrid who conceded his second league defeat.

The leader’s bump in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez gives his pursuers the opportunity to cut points from them. The closest, the Seville, plays on Monday at 9:15 p.m. at the home of the Cadiz. Those of Lopetegui, seconds with 38 pointsThey will not have it easy in this Andalusian duel since the locals are very needy, penultimate with 14.

Third is the Betis, 13 points from Madrid, before receiving this Saturday at Celtic. Four points now from fourth place, the last one that gives access to the next Champions League, is the FC Barcelona, ​​seventh with 28 points, which also plays today from 9:00 p.m. in the field of Majorca.

