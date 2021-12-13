Dec 12, 2021 at 22:55 CET



The Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid (2-0) in the Madrid derby that was played on matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The seventh consecutive win for the Whites leaves them as leaders with 42 points, eight more than him Seville, second with 3. 4, while those of Simeone, current champions, they stay rooms with 29, 13 from your neighbor.

The mattress team was aware that a defeat in the Bernabeu would make them lose many options to fight for the championship, but the team of Ancelotti he defended well and was lethal on the counterattack. The two goals came in this way: 1-0, in minute 16, when Vinicius Jr attended to Benzema to run to Oblak with a great volley; and already in the second half, Assensed sentenced, also to pass Vini.

With this result in Madrid, remains 18 points behind first place on FC Barcelona after drawing in the field of Osasuna (2-2). The young blaugrana Nico scored the 0-1 in the 12th minute, but only two later did the local equalizer arrive, through David garcia. Coming back from rest, Abde I put the Barça ahead, but Chimy Avila signed the final 2-2, with 4 minutes remaining, which makes the whole of Xavi be now eighth, with 24 points.

On Saturday, the Seville he beat Athletic in San Mamés (0-1). Those of Lopetegui they took all 3 points thanks to a goal from Delaney and they stay seconds, with 34. Although closely followed by his neighbor, the Betis who is third with 30, after beating Real Sociedad this weekend (4-0).

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga

