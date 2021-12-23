An NFT would be a very unconventional, modern and above all, unforgettable gift.

An NFT gift can increase in value in the future, especially with the arrival of metaverses.

The NFT market offers us varied products from digital fields, designer clothes, exclusive characters in video games and of course, art.

Christmas is very near and the end of the year is just around the corner, so, If you have not yet had time to choose the perfect gift for the occasion, the digital world may be a good option.

In warehouses and shopping centers you will find traditional gifts for all tastes, but, If you want to give something very unconventional, modern and above all, unforgettable, artistic pieces created in NFT format (non-fungible token) may be an option for you.

Why give an NFT as a gift?

Let’s go by parts, why give an intangible and digital good that can only be appreciated through a device such as PC or mobile? News Bitcoin tells us to consider the following.

First of all, the art NFT is, like any creative piece of art, since it is the expression of an idea or feeling of the author embodied in a material other than a wall, a stone or an oil. Therefore, if in these pieces you can see what the author wanted to represent, in addition to finding the plus of aesthetic value, then it can be a good option for an artistic gift.

Another point in favor of NFT art is that, unlike the physical pieces that you can see in places like art galleries, auction houses or museums, art expressed in non-fungible tokens has free access to web 3.0, also known as the semantic web, which allows that unlike its physical counterparts, NFT art is much, much more marketable.

Another advantage that this type of gift can have is that it is immersed in the framework of the ever-evolving digital world and increasingly present through the metaverse.

Previously, for these dates or some other special such as anniversaries or birthdays, people considered that a good gift could be jewelry, luxury watches, cars or some other material good that represents a high value.

These types of gifts could be used in a different way by their new owner, if they were not to their total liking, since they could be sold or exchanged for other things such as, for example, cash. However, due to the constant changes in today’s trading and economic world, its value may not be as impressive as it once was.

Taking this into account, it may be a good option to turn to see a gift that could have a stronger value in the future, within new technologies such as the metaverse.

Of course, a piece of NFT jewelry or a luxury watch inside some set inserted in the metaverse that it is not worth a lot of money (although this will depend on the title in question and its popularity), but it will serve as a bridge for them to begin to connect with this new developing digital environment.

However, if money is not a problem, then you can opt for gifts, a little more colorful, such as a land in Decentraland or The Sandbox. Similarly, if your loved one likes (or you) MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) games, you may be able to make yourself a unique NFT hero.

But, if your loved ones aren’t interested in games or metaverse experiences in general, an NFT artwork is more than enough.

Perhaps nowadays, it seems a bit silly to pay for a digital work that looks like it was painted by a little 5-year-old, nonetheless, fans of NFT art have pointed out that it is only the first stage of this new world to be discovered, so it may be that, in a few years, this type of art will become extremely valuable like the first issue of Superman or Van Gogh’s paintings that, in the author’s lifetime, had almost no value.

There may be the possibility that your family members have already heard of the terms blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT and metaverse, however, they may not fully understand them so giving a gift of this type will also require a little to explain how they work and context in general, in order to help them adopt the crypto metaverse.

In order for them to receive the gift, you must illustrate them on how to download and install an NFT-compatible wallet app, in addition to explaining how it works. Doing this will allow the gift to be perceived more like that, a gift, than just another “chore” to do in your daily routine.

After setting up the wallet they will be able to receive their NFT gift. At this point, you can help them create an account at some metaverse game and let them experiment with using their gifted NFT assets.