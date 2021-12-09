There are many years of work to carry out STALKER 2 and from GSC Game World they rush the final fringes. It will be the April 28, 2022 when we can enjoy the most fearsome apocalypse, in which one wrong move can spell the end.

After one of the latest advances shown months ago, now the developer has shown new screenshots of the title. Thanks to the latest issue of PC Gamer (via Wccftech), we have been able to learn about some of the main features, such as the take into account the character’s parameters.









Good nutrition and a good rest will be essential for survival. If we do not meet these requirements, our resistance and ability will be diminished, our eyesight will deteriorate and we may even suffer from hallucinations. However, by supplying the protagonist correctly, we will benefit from being able to travel greater distances.

They explain from the team that more than thirty designers have worked on the plot of STALKER 2, so the estimated duration of all game content is 100 hours. Of course, being an open world we will have the option of moving where we want.









Several factions will make things really difficult for us and we can even join one of them. Of course, each one has its own idiosyncrasy and ideology, like the Warta, who function as an unofficial police force. Wild fauna is another element to take into account, since radiation has caused mutations in animals, even granting them psychic powers.

STALKER 2 is coming to PC and Xbox Series X / S, being exclusive to Microsoft consoles during the first three months. In addition, it will be one of the first works to fully use Unreal Engine 5.