The long-awaited title is approaching the record for the longest storage required.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a title that has had quite a few ups and downs. This game, which falls within the first-person shooter genre and is set in a post-apocalyptic future, where a nuclear disaster has wreaked havoc in present-day Ukraine, was announced for the seventh generation consoles and PC in 2010 and with a release date of two years later.

However, it was in 2012 when it became known that STALKER 2 had been canceled, this being communicated through social networks in April of the aforementioned year through the official account of GSC Game World. The justification and reason behind this cancellation was due to a conflict of interest when an agreement is reached with the founder of the company regarding the intellectual rights of the franchise.

However, despite everything seemed lost, many were surprised when in full E3 this year A trailer of the title was shown along with a gameplay different areas of the game, being so that, in addition to this surprise A release date was given set for April 28, 2022, while the title was now renamed as STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. And as a result of this, it is now that more details reach us, included the space it will occupy on the hard drives of the consoles.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will occupy more than 150 GB on console

Thus, if you have an Xbox Series S id preparing the external hard driveas it has been revealed the size that this title will occupy on consoles when it comes to occupying the storage hard disk, holding the amount of 180 GB of internal memory according to its listing in the Microsoft Store, which makes it one of the heaviest titles today as well as a game that it will occupy practically half of the free space of the aforementioned Xbox Series S.

It should be noted that the Stalker 2 page does not even give the exact data, since it is accompanied by a approximately, which would mean that it could require even more GB of storage, although, given what we have seen, we hope they are less.

It is worth mentioning that the development team has mentioned that these are the first specifications that are given of the game, which could be subject to some type of change in the future.

