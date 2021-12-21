One of the great controversies that is currently plaguing the networks are the NFTs and the blockchain, which, despite the fact that there are those who point to them as a way to obtain easy money, in most cases are quarrels that, for greater inri , they pollute more than normal due to the maintenance of the servers that are used for fast transactions.

It is for all this that some point out that this is the future of videogames, as is the case of Peter Molyneux, the controversial creative who, everything is said, has not given a stick in the industry for years. Be that as it may, no matter where you look, It is a market that currently has a very bad reputation even outside of video games, this being the reason why many are surprised to see video game companies advertising them, this being the case that concerns us with Stalker 2.

STALKER 2 goes backwards with the inclusion of NFTs in the game

It was just a few days ago when GSC Game World, developer of STALKER 2, announced that they would auction NFTs under the promise of adding buyers as NPCs within the game. As you can imagine, this has not sat well with the community, which has brought as consequences that the studio has decided to cancel all its plans in relation to NFTs.

It is worth mentioning that the justification given by the study at the time is that of add real users in this STALKER 2 metaverse by means of a facial scan so that the player sees himself represented in the game. Of course, the study has also been in charge of explaining that the goal was not to make a game based on a blockchain, so that this auction would not affect the development of the game. However, as they say the oven for buns was not there.

Likewise, it should be noted that it has not been the only argument that STALKER 2 has had against it, since it has recently been learned that the game would occupy more than 150GB of storage on your hard drive, which automatically makes it one of the heaviest games in the industry. In fact, the data is curious, since this would be equivalent to occupying almost 50% of an Xbox Series S, this being something that has not sat very well. Be that as it may, It will be necessary to see if this does not finish sinking the title despite its cancellation.