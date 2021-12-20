STALKER 2 cancels NFT listing after negative player feedback

GSC Game World canceled NFT’s listing in STALKER 2 following negative feedback from the gaming community.

STALKER 2, one of the exclusives of Xbox most anticipated of 2022, he set foot in the world of NFTs, but the discomfort of the gaming community was so great that its creators they backed up immediately.

STALKER 2: surviving the Chernobyl incident and the NFTs

The video game presents us with an open world that revolves around “The Zone”, a location devastated by a second catastrophe that occurred in the heart of Chernobyl (and events that are born in the first STALKER). Players will have to navigate the harrowing landscapes in search of resources to help them survive: build weapons, collect food, fight enemies and interact with dangerous factions. Its creators, the team of GSC Game World, they said that the game is experienced with “A rapid change of scenery, ominous landscapes, and the constant sense of unavoidable danger accompanied by a barely distinguishable guitar soundtrack.”

Last week, however, the studio announced that STALKER 2 it will have NFT items, and one of them would allow the player to become a “metahuman” (have their own NPC in the game). The system would work with DMarket And it would be available at the launch of the game that, remember, will be released in 2022.

The players criticized the inclusion of NFT in STALKER 2, and although it is a title that is not yet available, it starts from the basis of the first installment, a cult single player work. After a few days, GSC Game World backed down with the NFTs in their next game: “Based on the feedback we have received, we have made the decision to cancel everything related to NFTs in STALKER 2” declared. “The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We are making this game for you to enjoy, whatever the cost. If it matters to you, we do too ”.

STALKER 2 will launch on April 28, 2022 in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc, and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

