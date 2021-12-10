In ten days the economy around stablecoins grew 7.33% from $ 150 billion to $ 161 billion.

Tether stablecoins and USD Coin hold 73.21% of the total $ 161 billion in tokens related to fiat currencies.

Although in the crypto ecosystem the assets that most attract the attention of investors are the cryptocurrencies that present great volatility because they can bring attractive investment returns for their holders, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

However, stablecoins or stable coins also represent an important part of the ecosystem and a clear example of this is that In just over a week, the economy based on stablecoins managed to have a rebound of 7.33 percent, which represents more than $ 150 billion dollars, currently standing at $ 161.2 billion.

With this performance the economy of the stablecoins account with a profit of more than $ 11 billion dollars in just ten days.

Stablecoin economy grows

As the months go by, the various economies of stablecoins have managed to present a relevant growth, standing out the Tether token, USDT, being today the stablecoin larger in terms of market valuation.

This stablecoin has a market valuation of approximately $ 76 billion USD according to CoinMarketCap which has managed to increase in size by 6.1 percent over the most recent month.

Next on the list is USD Coin (USDC), the second stablecoin with bigger size, having to his credit a market valuation of approximately $ 37 billion dollars. Its market capitalization of the USDC also showed an interesting growth of 19.5 percent during the last month.

Between the two leading stablecoins they account for 4.75 percent of the entire crypto economy. In the same way, if we only stop to talk in terms of the economy of these types of currencies, Both cryptos hold 73.21 percent of the total $ 161 billion in tokens related to fiat currencies.

Despite the fact that Tether has the largest percentage of trade volume, the Tether USD Coin boasts the third largest trading volume of stablecoins below Binance USD (BUSD).

Growth of Origin Dollar and Terra stablecoins

For his part, heto stablecoin Terra, popularly known as UST, has had an extremely interesting growth in the 10 core markets of stablecoins during the last month, obtaining in its wake, a growth of its market capitalization of 190 percent.

This data is of vital importance, especially if one considers the fact that only 30 days ago, its market capitalization was located at $ 2.88 billion dollars. Terra has a valuation of approximately $ 25.2 billion today and $ 3 billion in global trade volume.

For his part Origin Dollar (OUSD) which is capable of producing performance 2 issued by the Origin Protocol (OGN)gró to have a growth of great relevance of 721 percent throughout the last month. This stabelcoin has a market valuation of approximately $ 8.9 million and $ 1.3 million in trade volume.

