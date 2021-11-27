There is no denying the fact that the cryptocurrency market has grown strongly throughout 2021, as evidenced by the fact that the total capitalization of the sector has recently reached the USD 3 trillion mark, albeit for a relatively short period of time.

That said, stablecoins, a class of cryptocurrencies that have their value pegged to a fiat currency, have seen their use increase dramatically in recent months thanks in large part to their ability to help investors get wet with digital currencies. , while eliminating many of the core issues (such as daily price volatility) currently plaguing the cryptocurrency market.

Since 2020, the stablecoin sector has expanded by a staggering 500%, from a total market capitalization of about $ 20 billion to more than $ 125 billion. As you can imagine, this monumental increase has not gone unnoticed by regulators around the world, to the point that the Biden government is actively seeking to devise a bank-like regulatory setup for stablecoin issuers.

And while supporters of digital currency are known for their anti-regulatory outlook, stablecoin issuers like USD Coin (USDC), the CEO of Circle, Jeremy Allaire, recently took a supportive stance on the issue. In a recent interview, he said that proposals to regulate US dollar stablecoin issuers at the federal level signified progress for the growth of the industry. “There is a real recognition that as these payment stablecoins grow, they could grow to the internet scale relatively quickly,” Allaire commented.

Are regulations the way to go?

When contacting Circle, a company spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the firm has, for a long time, fully supports the United States Congress establishing federal oversight for the issuance of stablecoins, adding:

“The rapid escalation and strategic importance of this for the competitiveness of the dollar in the era of cryptocurrencies and blockchains is critical. We also know that, as with the creation of the Internet, only through rigorous collaboration between the public sector and private people around the world will be able to tangibly benefit from public blockchains. “

The spokesperson said that Circle will continue to welcome any regulation that helps make consumers and businesses safer, while supporting innovation and development that enhance economic competitiveness and national security. “We believe this can lead to a radically more efficient, safer and more resilient financial system,” they said.

Ryan Matovu, CEO and founder of Ardana (an asset-backed stablecoin protocol and decentralized exchange based on Cardano) told Cointelegraph that, As calls for regulations continue to gather momentum, there has to be an acknowledgment of the different stablecoin models in the space and the spectrum of decentralization in which they exist. Said:

“Regulation of centralized custody-type stablecoins makes sense, as they operate within the traditional financial space of holding fiat dollars in accounts. Decentralized stablecoins are outside of this and, as they exist as purely chain assets, they should be dealt with. as such, as peer to peer platforms, as opposed to ‘issuers’. “

Is supervision a foregone conclusion?

Steven Parker, CEO of cryptocurrency wallet app Crypterium and former CEO of Visa’s Central and Eastern European network, told Cointelegraph that There is absolutely no future stablecoin environment that does not end with regulations that are at least up to the standards that banks are currently subject to.

Stressed that Sir John Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, recently commented that continued growth and use of digital currencies could lead to a major financial meltdown. Parker added:

“The reaction of policy makers to Libra, now Diem, a form of stablecoin, was swift and had a big setback in its application. Anyone who thinks that regulators will limit themselves to allowing a new unregulated currency to take a prominent role in economic finance is unfamiliar with how financial regulation works. There is a battle for control of regulation, but once it is resolved, stablecoins and their creators and managers will be harshly regulated. “

Not everyone is convinced of the need for increased regulation. Steve Gregory, CEO of the US subsidiary of trading platform Currency.com, told Cointelegraph that Not all stablecoins are created equal and, unlike banks, they are not backed by the full faith and credit of a sovereign nation like the United States.

Having said that, the exponential growth rate of stablecoin adoption seems to indicate that the market is not affected by the lax regulation around stablecoins, Gregory pointed out, adding:

“Ultimately, like cryptocurrency exchanges, there will be two types of stablecoin issuers in the future: those that purposely abide by regulated jurisdictions and offer transparent accounting, clear rules for redemption, and protections. for investors in a basket, and conversely, there will be other issuers that have a robust secondary market but that continue to operate without clear rules that can be synonymous with financial institutions. “

Gregory said that the first basket will be the likely place for regulated financial institutions dealing with crypto-specific financial products and the second will be rather for cross-border trade from countries with strict currency controls, peer-to-peer markets and access to offshore exchanges.

Lastly, when it comes to how best to govern the stablecoin market, Gregory believes that the free market must run its course, something that will allow regulated stablecoins to find their place in the global economy and grow accordingly. He believes that unregulated stablecoins will continue to grow and evolve into their own niche: “In general, it is a global asset class, and the different regulations of each particular country make it difficult to shape the usefulness of stablecoins in a regulatory framework.”

The way to follow

As part of its future plans, it appears that the Biden government is trying to come up with a new “special purpose charter” for stablecoin issuers, which will effectively put them in the same category as banks. In this sense, Allaire believes that the details of a bank letter for a cryptocurrency company have to be ironed out over time for the rules to make sense for players operating in this evolving space.

It should also be noted that, over the course of the past few months, stablecoins have become a central topic of conversation for regulators. In September, the US Treasury organized a series of meetings to analyze the risks that stablecoins pose to their users and to the financial system in which they operate.

