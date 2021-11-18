During this 2021 edition, which will take place on November 20 and 21, 2021, the poster would have as a stellar presentation the participation of: Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, Royal Blood, Rüfüs du sol, The Bravery, Disclosure, LP, The Kooks and St. Vincent, to name a few groupings.

St. Vincent announced through his social networks that a member of his team tested positive for Covid-19, which is why it has been decided, with great regret, to cancel its presentation at the festival in Mexico City.

What should I bring to enter Corona Capital?

The sanitary measures required by this festival that will take place in Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome have been made known by the organization of the event and the local authorities.