The DTM had in its first GT3 season the representation of five full-time manufacturers, in addition to having a McLaren GT3 vehicle sporadically thanks to the efforts of JP Motorsport. The seventh manufacturer in the running was Porsche thanks to the ‘wild card’ carried out by SSR Performance at the Nürburgring with Michael Ammermüller. A participation that has served to strengthen ties with the promoter of the event, to the point where the team has decided to face the challenge of competing in the series full time. In fact, SSR Performance has announced its presence in the DTM 2022 with two units of the Porsche 911 R GT3, vehicles that will wear numbers # 92 and # 94 for the occasion. The Munich team will announce their drivers in the coming weeks.

Stefan schlund, Managing Director of SSR Performance, has been commissioned to confirm this news that allows the DTM to have at least two Porsche GT3s full time in the 2022 season: «For our young team, competing in the DTM is very important. Our first goal is to achieve a competitive line-up with our two cars. I think the next few weeks and months will be very exciting. A lot of work still awaits us before the start of the season in Portimao, but we like challenges. I think that for us it is a logical step to enter the DTM as a high-level category. The high competition that exists in the contest allows us to take on new challenges, something that we have to do with the experience accumulated in previous years in other settings ».

For its part, Benedikt Böhme As Managing Director of ITR, he has shown satisfaction with having a team supported by Porsche in DTM 2022: “Tickets for the teams for the 2022 DTM season are developing quite positively. We are on the right track and we want to have an exciting season. Porsche is a legendary sports car brand and SSR Performance already shines with notable merit and success despite their youth as a team. Together they will raise the level of DTM competition and fan appeal. In this line, Frederic elsner As ITR’s director of events and operations, he added: “Porsche in the DTM. It is something wonderful. Porsche exudes great fascination and SSR is among the strongest GT teams. I think their presence raises the bar for DTM 2022 even higher for everything. “