SsangYong is already working on its next generation of SUVs. One of the models whose development is underway is known internally with the code X200. Its anticipated design will look rugged as well as adventurous. It will be based on the new design language of the South Korean company.

The South Korean manufacturer Ssangyong has launched a whole series of projects that allow to give life to a new generation of SUVs. Despite the economic problems that the company drags, it has not been an impediment to follow an ambitious roadmap that includes the launch of a whole series of new models. One of these new SUVs has been anticipated.

SsangYong has unveiled the first images as a preview of his New generation SUV. A model that is known internally with the X200 code and that is called to play a leading role. And what is equally relevant, its entry into the scene will be marked by the new design language that the Asian firm will apply to its future vehicles.

The first images of the new SsangYong X200



A spokesperson for SsangYong notes that the new X200 is based on the design language “Powered by Toughness” and it will be the continuation of the new SsangYong J100, another new SUV that has been announced and is in development. The J100 will be a mid-size SUV and will boast of having a fully electric mechanics. The new X200 will be the continuation of this model.

This new philosophy seeks to emphasize the importance that SsangYong attaches to design. It transmits strength and modernity. Now, the brand ensures that its original essence has not been left behind. The “Korean Can Do” message has been central to the Korando range throughout its four generations. It is based on the concepts: Robust Architecture, Unexpected Delight, Vibrant Contrast and Communion with Nature.

The future SsangYong modelsLike the electric J100 and the new X200, they will play a leading role so that the company can consolidate its position in this new phase in which it is entering at an accelerated pace. Recall that SsangYong’s first mass-produced electric vehicle is just around the corner. It is the new Korando e-Motion.

Lee Kang, Head of the SsangYong Design Center, stressed that in the process of creating the new design philosophy the company’s historical heritage has been decisive: “We have reinterpreted our vision of future design and our product philosophy based on largely on our unique heritage.