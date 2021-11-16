The current week began with a seven percent reduction with respect to Covid-19 cases in our country. In this way, a downward trend is maintained in the vast majority of the national territory. So far, there are 31 entities with a green risk traffic light, so they can now resume all activities. Now only Baja California is at moderate risk. Part of these satisfactory results have been thanks to the advance in the application of the vaccine against this new disease.

Progress in controlling the pandemic in Mexico

According to the Ministry of Health (SSa), a total of 19,359 people presented signs and symptoms associated with Covid-19 in the last 14 days. That is equivalent to 0.5 percent of the total infections since the start of the pandemic. While throughout the health emergency they have recovered from the disease three million 209 thousand 863 people.

Nationwide, the hospital network for the care of Covid-19 patients registers 89 percent less occupancy compared to the maximum peak of the epidemic reported in January. The availability of general beds is 83 percent, and that of beds with a mechanical ventilator remains at 86 percent.

But now the biggest question is about what will happen to the Covid-19 vaccine in minors. Until now, it has only been authorized that those over 12 years of age can receive the immunization if they have any of the following comorbidities.

Chronic heart conditions.

Chronic lung disease

Chronic conditions of the liver, kidney or digestive system.

Chronic neurological disease.

Endocrine diseases.

Moderate to severe immunosuppression.

Aspienia or spleen dysfunction and hematological diseases.

Serious genetic abnormalities that affect multiple systems.

Teen pregnancy.

Finally, minors without risk factors will be vaccinated

Although now that will change due to a decision released by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell. In the morning conference of the National Palace, he explained that the biological now also will apply to minors without comorbidities and it is no longer necessary to belong to risk groups. The only condition is that this first stage only includes adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age.

As with the rest of the population, it is necessary to comply with a registry to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In this case, it will be from Friday, November 19 when the option will be enabled in this link.

While at the moment the only biological intended for minors is the one developed by Pfizer. For months it received authorization from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for its emergency use in young people from the age of 12.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is more advanced and has already endorsed that this biological be applied in children from the age of five.