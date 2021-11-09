Over the last few days there has been a strong controversy regarding the population that should be immunized against Covid-19. Everything was generated when Claudia Gámez Galindo, acting secretary of the Seventh Court in Naucalpan, ordered change the National Immunization Policy to include all youth ages 12-17. But today the Ministry of Health (SSa) presented a review appeal for not complying with the order and in this way not to vaccinate minors.

Who is right?

In this way, the discussion is now greater because the health authority shows its refusal to apply the biological to all children and adolescents. While for a few weeks the face-to-face classes were resumed at the basic educational level.

In this sense, the biggest complaint from parents is that their children are unprotected. Although the minors were forced to return to the classroom, the federal government shows no interest in protecting them with immunization. It has even been pointed out that it is a discriminatory act because the same guarantees of protection are not offered to all Mexicans.

For his part, a few weeks ago President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to the criticism. During one of his morning lectures, he said that his government was not against the vaccine for minors but that there was no medical recommendation. He also indicated that if it was found that it did not cause harm to young people then it would be applied immediately.

In this regard, Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is the only one that has the authorization of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofeperis) for its emergency use in young people between 12 and 17 years of age. While in the United States the competent authority has also endorsed it in children from five years of age. Despite the above, the SSa maintains its position not to vaccinate minors in our country.

The only adolescents who can receive the vaccine in Mexico

With this in mind, until now the same decision is maintained and only children between 12 and 17 years old who have any of the following comorbidities may be immunized:

Chronic heart conditions. Chronic lung disease Chronic conditions of the liver, kidney or digestive system. Chronic neurological disease. Endocrine diseases. Moderate to severe immunosuppression. Aspienia or spleen dysfunction and hematological diseases. Serious genetic abnormalities that affect multiple systems. Teen pregnancy.

While more and more countries around the world authorize inoculation against Covid-19 in children and adolescents. Even Pfizer has published studies that prove that its biological is safe for this sector of the population and offers adequate security against the disease.