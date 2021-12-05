The Ministry of Health reported 250 more deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, for which the country reported a cumulative of 295,154.

In addition, there are 3,900,293 confirmed cases, for which 2,841 new cases were registered compared to yesterday, reported the country’s Health authorities.

Regarding the behavior of the pandemic, epidemiological week 46 closes with an increase of 10 percent in the number of estimated cases. In the last 14 days, 21,415 people reported signs and symptoms of COVID-19; they are considered active cases and represent 0.5 percent of the total registered since the start of the pandemic.

Likewise, three million 255 thousand 802 people have recovered from the disease.

At the national level, the hospital network registers an 89 percent reduction in occupancy in relation to the highest point of the second epidemic wave in January of this year.

In the last 24 hours, the occupation of general beds and those with a mechanical ventilator remained unchanged, that is, 16 and 13 percent, respectively.

