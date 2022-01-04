The authorities could decide on new food rations and request foreign aid to feed the poorest, the secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Udith Jayasinghe, told reporters.

“We may have to borrow cereals such as corn from friendly countries … so that mothers and the sick can eat. Others may have to make sacrifices,” he said.

Paying for oil with tea

The lack of foreign exchange has also led the country to seek alternative methods to be able to fulfill its international commitments. For example, on December 21, Sri Lanka reached an agreement with Iran to repay a traveling oil debt with tea.

“On Tuesday (December 21) an agreement was reached whereby Sri Lanka will export tea to Iran every month with the aim of paying off a debt of 251 million dollars (about 222 million euros) for oil supplied by Tehran nine years ago. years, “said the head of the Iranian organization for the development of trade, Alireza Peyman Pak, quoted by the press.

Sri Lanka has so far been unable to pay its debt as a result of US sanctions against Iran, which prohibit transactions with Iranian banks.

Iranians are big consumers of tea. In 2016, around half of the tea drunk in this country came from Sri Lanka, although the proportion has decreased in recent years. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is the fourth global tea producer in the world, only behind China, India and Kenya.