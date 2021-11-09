Squid Game will have a second season

Squid Game It has been a sensation, to the point of becoming the most popular non-English-speaking Netflix series. In this way, it is not surprising to hear that the public wants to see a second season. Although for weeks there was no information about it, Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of this property, has finally confirmed that a new part is already in development.

Through an interview with AP Entertainment, Dong-hyuk confirmed that a second season of Squid Game is already in planning. Nevertheless, at the moment there is no release date, recording date, or a clear idea of ​​what will happen this time. This is what he commented.

“I will say that there will actually be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I am currently in the planning process ”.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy – AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

In the past it has been commented that there are plans to focus on one of the secondary characters from the first season, and not so much in creating a direct continuation. We can only wait and see what idea the creator has for this captivating concept.

In related topics, someone has already recreated Squid Game on GTA V. Similarly, a clone of this idea is becoming popular on Twitch.

Editor’s Note:

It is still in doubt how the creator can make a continuation. Although the concept of the first season is quite interesting, there is not much room for a direct sequel. The best in these cases would be a spin-off or explore other concepts.

Via: AP Entertainment.