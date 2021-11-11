The creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, talked about the expectations fans have for the second season and how much he hopes to satisfy the audience with what he has in mind. Find out more in this note!

One of the most watched series in Netflix it is Squid Game. Before it topped the list, but it seems like Arcane, with only three chapters, dethroned it. However, what sparked the show created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk it was and is incredible. It became a worldwide phenomenon with a huge audience within just two months of its release. Yes OK Netflix did not announce a second season, the director confirmed that he already has a basic plot in mind for the upcoming episodes.

In all nine episodes, Squid Game tells how hundreds of contestants, with financial difficulties, participate in typical Korean children’s games to win a millionaire prize. But they are not easy as it seems, there are some conditions and many dangers. The protagonists are: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

For the second season we do not know what may come, although discovering more information about those who organize the game is something that interests us. Nevertheless, Hwang Dong-hyuk assured that “Seong Gi-hun he will come back and do something for the world ”. Recall that after winning the game, the character was going to meet his daughter in the United States, but received an offer to join the organizers of the game that caused him to change his mind. Maybe in the next batch of chapters we will see how Gi-hun seek revenge and try to kill them from the inside.

The director of the series, in an interview with EW, He assured that he has in mind a basic story of what will happen in the second season, but that he feels the pressure of the expectation that the fans have. “It seems to me that I am going to stick with the basic plot that I have in mind, and I can only hope that it does not meet the expectations of the fans, but rather exceeds them. Their expectations are immense and very diverse, so it will be very difficult to fulfill precisely what they want.”, He commented Hwang Dong-hyuk.

About the success it had Squid Game, the creator expressed that he hoped that the series might become number one in the United States, but had no idea that it was going to grow so fast around the world: “of course i didn’t expect that Squid Game became the biggest show of NetflixI’m still in shock”.

During the process of creating the first season, Dong-hyuk suffered a lot of stress not only creating the series, but also writing and directing it in its entirety. So let’s hope that in the second season he can continue with his incredible work and try to maintain the good level of the first or even surpass it, without the pressure of the fans working against him.

