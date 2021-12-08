Squid game, Baldwin and birria tacos

While people around the globe still searched very frequently for information on the coronavirus pandemic, in 2021 other topics dominated the year on Google’s engine.

T20 World Cup matches, along with sporting events like UEFA Euro 2021 and the NBA, were on the global charts, along with the hit Korean Netflix series Squid Game.

DMX, rapper named Earl Simmons, who passed away this year, was also one of the hottest searches.

In political matters, Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban, was the main news of the year. Along with, of course, all the information related to covid, but in this case, more related to vaccines.

Another key topic of the year: cryptocurrencies, or at least some. There was a special interest in the price of Dogecoin and Ethereum.

The AMC and GME “meme shares” also generated millions of searches.

Among people, Alec Baldwin ranks first, followed by Kyle Rittenhouse.

United States President Joe Biden and athletes Tiger Woods and Simone Biles also caused a sensation this year.

Meanwhile, Pete Davison, Armie Hammer, Elliott Page, and Dave Chappelle were some of the most sought-after celebrities.

Marvel movies were popular, with Eternals taking first place, followed by Black Widow. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings are also on the list, along with other hits of the year, such as Dune and Red Notice.

Among the series, Squid Game won by far, followed by Bridgerton, Wanda Vision, Cobra Kai, and Loki.

The most wanted songs, “The driving license”, by Olivia Rodrigo; Montero (Call Me by Your Name), by Lil Nas X and Industry Baby; as well as Fancy Like, by Walker Hayes.

The top games list is made up of PopCat, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, and Genshin Impact.

As for the most sought after meals, the birria tacos, the nasi goreng (a typical rice dish of Indonesian and Malay cuisine), “feta pasta”, shōgayaki and charcuterie boards.

All search results in Google 2021 (year in search) that generated the most impact, by category.

More data from Google searches 2021