The dystopian drama series “Squid Game”, broadcast on the Netflix platform, occupies the ninth position.

The South Korean show, which features a group of bankrupt people playing survival games for a large sum of money – in which the winner can claim the multimillion-dollar prize, while the loser is killed. It had been viewed by more than 142 million subscribers as of the end of October, just a month after its streaming launch.

On his side, the American actor Alec baldwin, who was involved in the accidental death of a film director of photography in October on the set of a western film, is the personality who generated the most searches on Google.

Follow him Kyle rittenhouse, a young American who was recently acquitted after shooting two people to death during a protest against racism and police violence in Wisconsin in 2020.

In the “News” category, Afghanistan, where the Taliban took power in August, and covid-19 vaccines are among the most popular terms.

But Internet users were also very interested in certain shares of the Stock Exchange that are the subject of a speculative fever, such as those of the GameStop video game stores or the AMC chain of cinemas, as well as in cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin or Ether.

In the “Disappearances” section, the death of the rapper DMX, of the American traveler Gabby petito , mysteriously murdered, and prince philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, top the ranking.

As in 2020, pandemic-related questions have accounted for a significant portion of Google’s traffic, but lVaccine searches have officially passed those of virus positivity tests this yearthe company said.