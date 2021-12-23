If there is a saga that shaped and completely molded the JRPGs, that was Final Fantasy. The first works of the Square Enix franchise are back thanks to the Pixel Remaster line, which does a good visual wash and improves certain aspects of games that already have decades behind them.

The truth is that these relaunches have seen the light in a staggered way throughout this 2021 and the one that will close the series will not see the light this year. Final Fantasy VI: Pixel Remaster is out sometime in February 2022, without specifying the date. It will be available for both Steam and Apple and Android mobile devices.

The Japanese company has explained that needs to further polish the work to provide the best experience possible to users. In the form of compensation, all those who pre-purchase the game individually or take the entire lot will receive the following extras:

Songs from the soundtrack

Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar]

(Timelapse Remix) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar] The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)

(Timelapse Remix) Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)

(Timelapse Remix) Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)

(Timelapse Remix) Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental) [canción añadida a los extras por precomprar]

Special Wallpapers

FF6: 2 types of wallpapers

FF1-6: 2 types of Pixel Remaster series wallpapers [añadidos a los extras por precomprar]

In this way, there is New Incentives to Go for Final Fantasy VI: Pixel Remaster. The Timelapse Remix editions are versions that start with the usual notes and progressively change towards the alternate versions. Square Enix has not yet ruled out the arrival of this collection on consoles.