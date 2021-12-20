That the free version of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 that was given away on PS Plus this year could not be updated for free The next-generation version of PS5 was quite a controversy for Square Enix, but months after the release of Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade, it seems that the Japanese company has rectified his position and will let these users upgrade their PS4 edition to the next-gen one, which includes notable graphical and performance improvements. Yuffie DLC must be purchased separately.

Through the game’s official Twitter account, Square Enix has announced that the free next-generation update is now available for the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Also, the DLC starring Yuffie, Episode Intermission, goes on sale with a 25% discount so that the jump to the new generation of consoles also makes it easier to discover the history of this secondary character.

Starting this Wednesday … • PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. • Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

The one from Final Fantasy VII Remake It is not the only controversy that PlayStation 5 has suffered Regarding PS Plus games with reduced content or options, the last to arrive without full content was God Fall. As for next-generation updates, the Japanese company itself had to backtrack on its plans to charge an update to improve Horizon Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 with the standard version of the game, such as it already did with games like Ghost of Tsushima or Death Stranding.

