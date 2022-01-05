The markets seem to care about the opinion of the fans, the company gets the biggest increase in months.

It is clear that the opinion of the fans matters little in terms of business of the big companies, while a small study like STALKER 2 had to retract its plans with NFT, Square Enix not only does not back down, but goes up in the stock market after the announcement and despite criticism. Investors don’t seem as shocked as users if it translates into more income for their pockets.

Far from punishing Square Enix’s clear support for NFTs, the stock market opened in Tokyo last Tuesday with an 8% raise for Square Enix, the largest the Japanese company has seen since August 2021 (via Bloomberg). While they seem to have full support from investors, fans were not happy with the distinction made by Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, among the players who “play for fun” and those who “play to contribute, with a clear predilection for seconds.

“Some people who ‘play for fun’ and who currently make up the majority of gamers have expressed reservations towards these new trends (NFT, blockchain, etc.), said Matsuda. On the other hand, there are those players who” play to contribute. “, according to the manager, those who”the traditional game has not offered any explicit incentives“so Square Enix’s intention is to” help make the game more exciting “by using these new consumer trends, questionable as they may be.

NFTs could come to the Final Fantasy saga

Another of the large companies in the sector that has ignored the complaints of their fans and is convinced to go ahead with the NFT is Ubisoft with its new platform Ubisoft Quartz. In contrast, other renowned creatives in the sector, such as Josef fares, creator of It Takes Two, says he prefers “a shot to the knee” rather than integrating NFT into his games.

