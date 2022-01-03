Square Enix reaffirms its commitment to NFTs

Last year it became known that Square enix it had the intention to enter fully into the NFT market. Now, in a letter to celebrate the start of 2022, Yosuke Matsuda, president of the Japanese company, reaffirmed his commitment to this controversial trend, and assured that those responsible for Final Fantasy do not intend to leave this market.

To celebrate the start of the new year, Matsuda issued a letter to the general public, noting that 2021 was just the beginning for NFTs, and hopes that throughout 2022 more people will be willing to give this trend a chance. This is what he commented on the matter:

“I realize that some people who ‘play for fun’ and currently make up the majority of players who have expressed reservations towards these new trends, and it’s understandable. However, I think there will be a certain number of people who are motivated to “play to contribute,” by which I mean to help make the game more exciting. Traditional games have not offered an explicit incentive for the latter group of people, who were motivated strictly by such inconsistent personal feelings as goodwill and willingness. This fact is not alien to the limitations of the existing UGC (user-generated content). UGC has been created solely because of the desire of individuals to express themselves and not because there is any explicit incentive to reward them for their creative efforts. I see this as one of the reasons why there hasn’t been as much important game-changing content generated as expected. “

Along with the NFTs, Matsuda noted that they will also focus on AI games, the cloud and blockchain.. While the chairman of Square Enix has an optimistic outlook, a simple search on social networks reveals that the public is not willing to give the trends that this Japanese company wants to follow a try.

Square Enix with the NFTs is like Donald with a fucking gun you don’t expect it but it doesn’t surprise you either pic.twitter.com/GNgNympzw1 – JWulen (@JWulen) January 2, 2022

On related issues, the CEO of Ubisoft has made it clear that the company has no plans to abandon the NFT market. However, a report has revealed that these sales are a disaster.

Editor’s Note:

Usually, these types of letters are a way to address investors, and talk about future projects. Hopefully, unlike companies like Ubisoft, Square Enix manages to realize that the general public is not interested in NFTs and, while they may not completely abandon the market, they do manage to get far enough away from it.

Via: Square enix