Square Enix: Japanese company’s future plans include NFT and blockchain technology

The president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, developed the plans they have for the future of the company and spoke of the importance of AI, the cloud, blockchain games and of course, the metaverse and NFTs. Find out more here!

Yosuke Matsuda, president and representative director of Square enix, shared a letter for the New Year on the official website of the Japanese company, where he explained and communicated the plans and initiatives it has for the future. Assured that Square enix It will maintain the strategy it presented in 2020, focusing on topics such as AI, the cloud and blockchain games, which are the domains in which its investments are focused. What’s more, Matsuda He remarked that he not only sees 2021 as “Metaverse: Year One“, But also as”NFT: Year One “as NFTs were greeted with great enthusiasm by a rapidly expanding user base.

While the CEO of Square enix remarked that both the metaverse and the NFTs are here to stay, he did not forget to mention that there are “Examples of overheated trading in NFT-based digital goods with somewhat speculative overtones, regardless of the value of content provided”. The Japanese company recognizes that this is not an ideal situation, but hopes to see a balance in the future where the value of each available content is at its true estimated cost. “I hope they become as familiar as trade in physical objects.”.

In the letter, Matsuda He mentioned the advances and evolutions that have occurred in extended reality (XR) technology, the growing prevalence of the cloud and 5G and blockchain technology and explained why:

“This is because those advancements are leading to services that fall under the metaverse umbrella. The metaverse is likely to undergo a significant transition to a commercial phase in 2022, with a wide range of services appearing on the scene. As this abstract concept begins to take concrete shape in relation to product and service offerings, I hope it will bring about changes that will also have a more substantial impact on our business.”.

When developing the topics to which they are going to focus all their attention, the president of Square enix started with artificial intelligence and said they would develop the field of “Entertainment AIRather than being limited by traditional AI gaming concepts. “The company’s R&D efforts are primarily focused on natural language processing, world models, and simulation technology.”, He explained Matsuda. “By incorporating the result of these R&D efforts in virtual avatars and elsewhere, we plan to apply that result to a wide variety of content and provide the relevant technology to other companies, in order to leverage this across our entertainment business. digital”.

Regarding the cloud, he remarked that they are exploring efforts from two main perspectives: taking advantage of cloud technologies to distribute content and developing content that offers customers new forms of emotion enabled by the attributes of the cloud.

However, where he expanded most was with blockchain games. “Blockchain games are built on the premise of a token economy and therefore have the potential to enable self-sustaining growth of the game. The factor that most allows this growth is diversity, both in the way in which people engage with interactive content, and in their motivations for doing so. Advances in token economies will likely add further momentum to this diversification trend”, He explained Matsuda.

“I realize that some people who ‘play for fun’ and currently make up the majority of gamers have expressed reservations towards these new trends, and it is understandable that this is the case.”, He commented Matsuda. But nevertheless, Square enix plans to help make the game more exciting for those whose motivation is “play to contribute ”.

To increase these players’ motivation and creative endeavors, Square enix It will give users explicit incentives, from having fun to making money and contributing. What will allow this will be blockchain-based tokens. “By designing viable token economies in our games, we will enable self-sustained growth of the game. It is precisely this type of ecosystem that is at the heart of what I call ‘decentralized gaming’, and I hope it will become a major trend in gaming in the future.”, He assured Matsuda.

