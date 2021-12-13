Just a few days ago the controversy jumped when the price of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC at € 79.99, the same higher price at which the most prominent games arrive on PS5. Although the details of why the Intergrade version could cost that price on PC were not released, when Forspoken appeared, another upcoming launch of the company, at the same price, all the alarms were raised. But nevertheless, it seems that not everything is decided.

At the time of writing this text, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade page at Epic Games Store has removed the price of the game. At first, after announcing that its launch date would be this Thursday, December 16, the marked price was € 79.99, but it seems that, after generating so much controversy, Square Enix has decided to hide this price. At the moment it is unknown if the company will bet on lowering the price or has simply decided to hide its cost until the launch day arrives and thus at least manage to “control” the controversy …

Regrettably, Everything indicates that Square Enix is ​​not going to lower the price of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC. Forspoken, which also advanced its release date at The Game Awards, maintains its price of € 79.99 on PC. After all, it bears a resemblance to Intergrade: it is an exclusive PS5 console game, which unfortunately for players has a high launch price.

In fact, although Final Fantasy VII Remake premiered for € 69.95 on PS4 in April 2020, the game is now cheaper and has even been given away for PS Plus subscribers. However, the Intergrade version released last June did debut at a new PS5 price, so Square Enix may have taken this opportunity for now. release the PC games that also come to PS5 at almost € 80 … Will it definitely be like this?