Just three months until the launch of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, There are many players who wonder what the title will mean for the saga when they want to explain its origins. After all, Square Enix’s proposal in collaboration with Team Ninja will not be a classic game for the saga, but a new action RPG that will provide a brave new vision for both the gameplay and the original story of the series. franchise. In a PlayStation Blog post, producer Jin Fujiwara has even said that Stranger of Paradise It could be considered “an ‘alternate retelling’ of Final Fantasy I“ as “it’s probably easier to think that it takes place in a universe parallel to the original game“.

But how did you get to this point? Well, focusing on the protagonism of Jack garland, since Fujiwara has explained that “many villains appear in early Final Fantasy titles without their backstories being described. I believe that a good antagonist should have a clear reason why he became a villain in the first place, so I felt that delving into that aspect of Garland would be interesting“.

In this way, when it comes to remembering the first Final Fantasy, “You see him from the beginning of the game as a knight who has embraced the dark, but history never explains why he took that road. We thought we could extend the lore of the original game through Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin by presenting a possibility as to why Garland ended up like this.“.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reveals new details of its story and characters

For his part, the director of the game, Nobumichi Kumabe, added that “Since Jack’s path to becoming Garland serves as the basis for the story, we decided to take its destructive impulse, which we don’t see in other Final Fantasy protagonists, as a central concept and we translate it into various action items“, something that will serve as a badge for the game, which will unite the Team Ninja flagship genre with the Final Fantasy saga.

The wait to know how Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin works will end on March 18, 2022, when the game launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Related topics: Square enix

