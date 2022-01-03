Some of the most important creatives of the video game developer Square enix, have made it very clear that they have an interest in the applications of NFT, the metaverse and in technology blockchain in video games.

So much so that the president of the company, Yosuke matsuda, shared a message special to celebrate the arrival of 2022 and talk about the future of the company, where the manager took the opportunity to reaffirm his interest and commitment to these technologies.

Through this message, talked about new trends like non-fungible tokens and the metaverse, because he believes that this year they will have significant growth and their commercial facet will be even greater, giving indications that Square enix he does not plan to turn his back on them.

Since apparently, he is convinced that the growth of the metaverse as a project will sooner or later impact the video game industry, and that this will go from being just an abstract concept to a concrete form that will materialize in products and services of various kinds.

Because of this, the company will not take its eyes off this novelty or the NFTs, as it believes that they have a future if something is proposed from the right perspective, that is, leaving aside speculation.

The manager believes and hopes that non-fungible tokens will become more common and popular with the general public.

Developer Square enix, has always sought to be at the forefront, which is why since 2000 it has researched and developed projects that involve technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud gaming.

Therefore, currently looking to harness the potential of the cloud to distribute content and also to develop it, and with this take advantage of the 5G infrastructure and future devices.

It is also worth mentioning that in terms of blockchain games, the company believes that they will become more and more popular along with the concept of “play to win”.

Matsuda, clarified being aware that most people “play for fun” and that a large part of the community has not welcomed the arrival of these technologies to video games, but despite this, he thinks that there will be a greater number of people whose motivation is “to play to contribute”.

He assures that with this he seeks “to help make the game more exciting” and to increase the content created by the users themselves, which could lead to a broader range of motivations to play, either simply to have fun, to win. money or contribute to the experience.

Square enix affirmed that it will be attentive to social changes while listening to its users, since one of your 2022 goals is to take advantage of these new trends in your gaming business.

“By designing viable token economies in our games, we will enable their self-sustaining growth. It is precisely this type of ecosystem that is at the heart of what I call decentralized gaming, and I hope it will become a major trend in gaming in the future. “commented the manager.