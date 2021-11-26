We do not have any date for the arrival of Babylon’s Fall and currently the work of the development team is verified through different betas. PlatinumGames and Square Enix They have partnered to offer us a hack and slash with a lot of looting.

After having tried the third closed beta, several users have realized that some armor and animations of the game correspond to Final Fantasy XIV.

Oh yeah, Babylon’s Fall is no longer under NDA so I can finally share that their armor is just ripped from FFXIV pic.twitter.com/gDSOrlHcm3 – Bigger Gayer Mike EX + Ω (@michaelmaddy) November 17, 2021

I’m laughing (and maybe sorry) at how much this has gained traction 💀

Here’s some more fun: pic.twitter.com/AoTh55QGCL – Hina ⛩ 🌝 (@duchessdynamic) November 18, 2021

Therefore, they have been the producer of the play, Yosuke Saito, the person in charge of clarifying why this inclusion is due in a statement on the website:

“To get straight to the point: yes, Babylon’s Fall contains armor and gesture data taken from Final Fantasy XIV. When I gave my presentation of the game at a company meeting, Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida was also there. I was present and offered his help, to which I replied, “Yes, please!” This is how the plan came to fruition. We then carefully implemented the data while coordinating closely with the Final Fantasy XIV team. “

Saito details that this movement has made possible “implement a much wider variety more gear and in-game gestures than we originally planned. “Mind you, most of the items are exclusive to Babylon’s Fall.

To make the matter totally clear, Naoki Yoshida, the director of Final Fantasy XIV, has also spoken. When he first heard about Babylon’s Fall, he thought: “Preparing all the necessary equipment variations for the game will be really difficult“.

“Let’s also use the elements of FFXIV. We have so many, it would be a shame to limit them only to FFXIV,” Yoshida details. You have specified that your own team will handle monitor that the implementation in hack and slash is appropriately for that world.