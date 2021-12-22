This is one of Square Enix’s great titles for 2022.

E3 2021 brought two big names to the table for Square Enix. On the one hand, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game announced, which would put us in control of Star Lord to save the galaxy from a new danger with this charismatic team of superheroes from the UCM. On the other hand, the title that closed the conference as the main course of the Japanese company for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins.

Regarding this title, it must be said that has given what to talk about, either because its initial reception was not very positive while those who have tried the demo claim that the game promises. Be that as it may, there are many doubts regarding the title, since its chronological situation within the Final Fantasy plot remains in limbo for now. And this is something that recent attempts have been made to clarify.

Garland’s origin story will be detailed in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

Square Enix, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have discussed the title and its development on the PlayStation Blog, giving details of the use of Garland as a hero and other details. Faced with all the doubts raised, the producer of the game’s title, Jin Fujiwara, spoke of it as a Alternate Retelling, stating that it would be easier to think that the events of the game take place in a parallel universe alongside the original game.

Likewise, this manager states about Jack Garland that many villains appear in the first Final Fantasy titles, but their backstories are rarely told. In that sense, they see it very interesting to delve into the reason why he became a villain, since in Final Fantasy I we simply see that he is a knight who has embraced darkness.

On the other hand, director Nobumichi Kumabe also talks about the destructive nature of Jack Garland, this being an element that differentiates it from other protagonists of the saga and serving in turn to focus the title more on the action.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022. On the other hand, those who reserve a digital copy will get early access on March 15. 202, this being a golden opportunity if you want to start this adventure as soon as possible.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe