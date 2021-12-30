What “Chaos” …

There is less and less until the launch of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a title that bets on a different proposal than those that we are accustomed to from Square Enix for the saga Final fantasy. For this new installment in which they will tell us the origin that we could see in Final Fantasy I, Square enix has joined with Team ninja, studio that has worked on the saga Nioh, to create a new action RPG that will provide a brave new vision for both the gameplay and the original story of the franchise, all without leaving aside the fidelity to its predecessor, or so it invites us to think when we see the latest trailer.

The producer, Jin fujiwara, has already warned that we better think about this Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin as “an alternative reunion” and that “it is probably easier to think that it takes place in a universe parallel to the original game”, will it be as seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake? We will know soon.

This may not convince the fans of the classic, but yesterday we learned new details that they did not particularly like, since from the official account of Twitter from Stranger of paradise They exposed the way to obtain three missions in the form of DLC, and this way is exclusively for players who pre-order the edition Digital Deluxe. Therefore, if you want this title in physical format a priori, you will not be able to claim these missions, since they will not be sold separately. Or at least that’s what we all understood from reading that tweet.

The good thing is that this tweet It is not entirely accurate and there are some nuances. Yes, we can get hold of these missions, since they will be included in the Season Pass that we can buy separately, a case very similar to that of Final Fantasy XV that went on sale with his Season Pass.

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin to receive three additional missions when they arrive: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future: https://t.co/lkkhiQ5Gaz These missions won’t be available separately. pic.twitter.com/wnDlXbNk5w – STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) December 29, 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 Y Pc.

