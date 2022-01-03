Wider adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and money-making games may be on the way, as one of the world’s largest gaming companies sees them as the future of the industry.

Yosuke Matsuda, CEO of Square Enix, revealed the company’s intentions for the blockchain and NFT spheres in his New Years message on Saturday. In your letter, Matsuda begins with a discussion of the metaverse before noting that the renaming of Facebook to Meta is proof that the concept is not a passing fad.. He hopes 2022 will be a year of hype for the metaverse, as society slowly begins to embrace virtual worlds and their ability to connect people across geographic borders.

He thinks that extended reality technology, the increasing use of cloud computing and 5G will lead to the existence of the metaverse. While discussing the concept, Matsuda wrote:

“As this abstract concept begins to take concrete form in the form of product and service offerings, I hope it will bring about changes that will also have a more substantial impact on our business.”

It continued in a similar fashion over NFTs, then blockchain, and play-to-earn. Matsuda notes that 2021 was “year one” for NFTs and the metaverse, during which there were a lot of wild transactions that did not always correspond to market speculation.

Investments in blockchain continue to grow at a rapid rate, and some of the most assertive in trying to legitimize blockchain technology have been companies in the gaming business.. Square Enix initially invested in the metaverse by participating in a $ 2 million funding round for The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based metaverse game. Matsuda’s annual letter indicates that the company is duplicating various technologies in development.

Matsuda’s letter appears to be a reaffirmation of Ubisoft’s position that it will remain committed to its NFT and blockchain ambitions. Another big name in the gaming industry, Andrew Wilson, CEO of the video game company Electronic Arts, agreed that NFTs and play-to-earn games are the future of gaming even though it’s too early to figure out how they’ll work.

