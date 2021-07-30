The digital retransmission of the WAR TABLE from Marvel’s avengers August 16 will provide more details on the new free expansion, Black Panther: War for Wakanda

Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced that the expansion Black Panther: War for Wakanda Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on August 17 as a free update for all players who own the main game. In addition to the incorporation of Black panther, the third new playable superhero, War for Wakanda expansion includes two new villains, a new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana outpost, new Deployment Zone and Threat Sector missions, and much more, marking the biggest update to Marvel’s Avengers content since its launch.

On Monday, August 16 at 19:00 CEST a WAR TABLE of Marvel’s avengers in which Bandai Namco will discuss the War for Wakanda expansion in twitch.tv/crystaldynamics. The WAR TABLES of Marvel’s avengers offer an in-depth look at the new trailers and information to watch out for for all fans interested in learning more about War for Wakanda.

War for Wakanda expansion comes to a content-packed game

Like eight other playable heroes, more than 25 hours of single player campaign (from launch of the main game to expansion) and endless multiplayer action for up to four players. In addition, new modes and events have been introduced on a regular basis, as well as tons of outfits inspired by the Marvel comics and movies, available to customize the player’s favorite superheroes.

Today the Full Access Weekend has started, which will be available until August 1 on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, PC (via Steam) and Stadia in all regions where the game is available. To celebrate the Full Access Weekend, a number of special limited-time promotions are available to all players, such as a 400% bonus on experience earned, a 50% discount in the in-game store, and the return of the event of tachyon anomaly.

During the full access weekend, anyone who is interested in taking a look at the full game will only have to download it from their platform’s digital store. After the full access period ends, players who purchase the game will keep all their progress and purchases on the same platform they played on for the weekend. Right now, the game is 40% off. Xbox platformers will have a similar opportunity to try Marvel’s Avengers at no additional cost in the coming months.

About Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion

The story of the War for Wakanda free expansion revolves around King T’Challa, Black Panther, devout protector and current ruler of Wakanda. In the wake of a betrayal and its tragic outcome, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, not even his sister Shuri, as he confronts those who wish to harm Wakanda. When the forces of arch-villain Klaw threaten the security of Wakanda, T’Challa must confront them to defend all that is dear to him.

Players will enjoy the game’s story, as well as additional missions in the ongoing Avengers Initiative in the lush jungles of Wakanda, an entirely new environment and unique location for the world’s vibranium reserves. In addition, they will be able to explore the royal palace overlooking Birnin Zana, known as “The Golden City”, in a new position that includes Shuri’s laboratory, Zawavari’s quarters, and the Wakanda war room.

About Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers offers players a rich experience and combines the single-player mode focused on the Reunite campaign with the continuous warzone missions of the Avengers Initiative, which take the Avengers across the world and beyond. Each mission in the Gather Together campaign is designed to showcase the unique abilities of one or more heroes, while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played individually with your AI group or with up to four players ** like any hero on the roster. of the player.

Marvel’s Avengers narrative continues to unfold with the addition of new stories featuring new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items, and more at no additional cost to players owning the main game, such as Kate Bishop’s A-for-IMA ops. and Future Imperfect of Hawkeye. These stories will continue the narrative world of Marvel’s Avengers and new missions will be accessible with the full roster of playable heroes.

At this time, Marvel’s Avengers is available for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia, and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. If you still don’t have it, you can buy the game in this link.