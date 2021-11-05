With recent apologies made by Crystal dynamics, has now been Square enix the one that has taken the floor to refer to Marvel’s Avengers. The company commissioned the developer to create one of its most relevant projects, at a time when the UCM was in full swing in theaters.

However, the trajectory of the most powerful superheroes on Earth in video games has not been the most successful possible. Supported by the game-as-a-service policy, Marvel’s avengers It quickly lost a large number of players after its release and a few mistakes have weighed down the popularity of the title.

Now, during Square Enix’s 2021 annual report, Yosuke Matsuda, president of the company, has been in charge of explaining the conclusions about the work. “We overcame a variety of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of game development, including the need to transition to work from home due to the pandemic. We were able to overcome these challenges and launch the game, but sadly, it has not been as successful as we would have liked“, Matsuda details.

The person in charge continues by stating that the game-as-a-service model revealed potential problems for the future, as it is necessary to “select game designs that match the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams.” We are clearly talking about a dart towards Crystal Dynamics, referring to the fact that the vision of the workforce would not coincide with that of the top management.

Thus, Marvel’s avengers has had “a disappointing result”, something that does not move Square Enix from the path already taken. “We are confident that the game-as-a-service approach will grow in importance as games become more service-oriented,” the president concluded.