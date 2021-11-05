The Marvel’s Avengers game continues to be talked about after its launch in 2020, but once again, not from a positive perspective, the reason for that is that Square Enix admitted that this game as well as the approach was a big setback for the company. they gave him by presenting it as a service.

Square Enix presented its annual report of results where he confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers fell well below the expectations they had prospected, this as a result of launching the game as a service based on the GaaS model.

Yosuke Matsuda, President and Managing Director of Square Enix, writes: “I would also like to point out that Marvel’s Avengers was an ambitious title for us as we embraced the Gass (Games as a Service) model.

We overcame a variety of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of game development, including the need to transition to work from home due to the pandemic. We were able to overcome these challenges and launch the game, but unfortunately it has not proven to be as successful as we would have liked. “

Photo: Square Enix

He further added: “However, embracing the GaaS model highlighted issues that we are likely to face in future game development efforts, such as the need to select game designs that match the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams.”

Square Enix bets on games as services

“While the new challenge we addressed with this title produced a disappointing result, we are confident that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as games become more service-oriented. The way we create new experiences by embedding this trend in the design of our game is a key question that we will have to answer in the future, ”concluded Matsuda.

Despite all the difficulties Crystal Dynamics, the game’s developers continue to give it new content, a clear example is the recent expansion called War for Wakanda, in addition to the fact that the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers to the Game Pass service for Xbox helps its permanence in the memory of the players.